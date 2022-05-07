Madeline A. Largent

Madeline Largent, 94, of Lufkin, was born January 6, 1928 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. She was the older of two daughters born to the late Michael and Adria Melchiorri. She passed away peacefully Thursday, May 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Madeline retired from Southland Federal Credit Union, following over 25 years of dedicated service. She, along with her late husband of almost 55 years, Alva L. (Blondy) Largent, were also charter members of the Credit Union, having helped get it started in 1964. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, past president of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), and also volunteered as one of the “pink ladies” at what was then Memorial Medical Center, and at the Texas Forestry Museum.
Survivors include her son, Michael Largent of Lufkin; sister, Louise Baroncelli of Mansfield, Massachusetts; and a number of cousins and other family members.
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Many thanks go out to the wonderful staff at Harbor Hospice and her many friends that called and came by to see her after she was no longer able to go visit them.
Special thanks go out to her loving caregivers that tirelessly went above and beyond to help keep her comfortable; Nadine, Norma, Diann, Craig, Janette, Mary, Pat, Wayne and Sherecia.
Pallbearers will be Keith Verret, Robert Arrington, Wayne Durham, Bruce Rider, Carl Wallace and Chuck Boles.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Madeline’s memory to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2118 Lowry, Lufkin, TX 75901 and the Monastery of the Infant Jesus, 1501 Lotus Lane, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Father Denzel Vithanage officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
