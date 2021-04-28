Wylie Joe Willis
Services for Wylie Joe Willis, 83, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Victory Assembly of God, with Pastor Mike Fowler officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mr. Willis was born April 6, 1938 in Houston, Texas, the son of the late Ruby (Alonia) and Joe Thomas Willis. He passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Willis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was retired from Texas Foundry and then opened Willis Trucking from which he later retired. Mr. Willis was a member of Victory Assembly of God.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Delma Willis; daughters, Lydia Ann and husband Ronnie Garcia; Angelia Kay Smith; son, William Clyde Willis and wife Sherry Kay; grandchildren, Tommy Joe Fountain, Ronnie Lynn Fountain, Matthew Lawrence, Rebecca Lawrence, Kelley Nichole Willis, Amanda Jolene Willis, William Josh Galindo, Misty Leigh Owens, Tiffany Raechel Gleis, David Willis, Zeferina Serbin, Cristel Willis, Guadalupe Hernandez, and Fermin Hernandez; son-in-law, Antonio Guillermo Galindo; daughter-in-law, Maria Willis; brother, Don B. Willis and wife Elaine; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Willis was preceded in death by his daughter, Renita Darlene Galindo; son, Anthony “Tony” Wayne Willis; and grandchildren, Deanna Pride Lazarine, Destiny Danielle Greene, and Joy Fountain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Willis’ memory may be made to the American Cancer Society for colon cancer research.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.