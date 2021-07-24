Ethel McKnight
Services for Ethel McKnight, 93, of Lufkin, will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Paul Mettlen officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until service time on Monday. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
Ms. McKnight was born in Wells, Texas on January 7, 1928, the daughter of the late May (Whitton) and Robert McKnight. She passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at Parkwood in the Pines.
Ms. McKnight resided in Parkwood in the Pines since 1991. The family kindly appreciates the love and care Ethel was given.
Ms. McKnight was a loving daughter and sister. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Wells.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Bertha McKnight; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Hazel Flowers; and brothers, Bill McKnight and R. L. McKnight.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.