Kenneth M. McGee
Funeral services for Kenneth M. McGee, 84, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Vic Bass and Brother Leo Lytle officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. McGee was born February 20, 1936 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Archie (Williams) and Jacob McGee, and died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at The Joseph House.
Mr. McGee was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked at the Paper Mill for a short time, prior to opening his own business in downtown Lufkin in 1962, Ken’s Pawn Shop. Being the successful entrepreneur that he was, he later expanded his business to Nacogdoches and Livingston. He was always a great provider and loved his family greatly. He was very adventurous, running in marathons, going white water rafting, and he enjoyed traveling with Charlie. Mr. McGee was a member of Faith Family Church.
Survivors include his son, Ron McGee and wife Rhanda of Lufkin; daughter, Dianna Andrews and husband Jim of Lufkin; grandsons, Kevin McGee and wife Sadie, Jacob McGee, Andrew McGee, Myles McGee, all of Lufkin, Ryan McGee of Oklahoma; great-grandsons, Tryston McGee and Faber McGee, both of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 61 years in August 2019, Charline “Charlie” McGee; and son, Keith McGee.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons, Kevin McGee, Jacob McGee, Andrew McGee Myles McGee, Tryston McGee, Faber McGee, and Ryan McGee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
