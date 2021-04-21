Paul Clark
Funeral services for Paul Clark, 88, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Ron Meadows and Matthew Keith officiating. Interment will follow in Berry Cemetery.
Mr. Clark was born July 18, 1932 in the Little Hope Community outside Huntington, Texas to the late Otis Clark, Sr. and Macie (Arnold) Clark, and was ushered into the presence of the Lord Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Mr. Clark lived most of his life in and around Huntington in the Rocky Hill Community. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from the Texas Department of Transportation following 35 years of employment. He was a member of the Homer Masonic Lodge #254 A.F. & A.M.
Most importantly he loved the Lord and was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church. He was a gentle soul at heart, honest and dependable. He was thankful for every day allowed for him to enjoy.
Mr. Clark was a devoted husband to his wife, Patsy (Weaver) Clark. He is also survived by his children by choice, Ron and Lori Meadows, Lisa and Matthew Keith; grandchildren, Katie, Randy, Christina and Jonathan; four great-grandchildren; twin sister and brother-in-law, Polly and Pete White; sister, Vera McGaughey, brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Linda Clark; sister-in-law, Marjorie Clark; and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Gracie, Aaron, Mildred, George, Gene, and Betty.
Pallbearers will be Josh Denman, Shawn McGaughey, Rhett Clark, Patrick Largent, Blake Nerren, Steve Clark, Kyle Clark, and Rex Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Meadows and Ted Ivy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Denman Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1351, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.