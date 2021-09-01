Aubrey Lee
Aubrey Lee, age 78, died Thursday, August 26, 2021. Aubrey was born April 12, 1943 to parents Oscar and Flossie Lee in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Aubrey lived in Nacogdoches his entire life until he moved to Highlands Ranch, Colorado last year. He worked for Kroger, Nacogdoches Grocery, Gound Chevrolet, owned and operated R & R Mini Market, Foretravel and Motorhomes of Texas. He loved figuring out how things worked and fixing things. He was known as the “encyclopedia of Motorhomes information.”
Aubrey was a member of First Baptist Church, Nacogdoches. He assisted in running the sound system for years. When he retired from that he assisted his wife in the two year old Sunday School class. Many two year olds loved Aubrey and he loved them.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Lee.
Those left to cherish his precious memory are his wife of 50 1/2 years Sharon Lee, son Brian Lee and wife Michelle, granddaughters Trista Lee and Zoe Lee, brother Donald Lee and wife Lynda, step sister in law Debby Brown and husband Raymond, and nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11 am at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Home in Nacogdoches. This service will be broadcast on Cason Monk website. A graveside service will be at 12:30 pm at Rock Springs Cemetery, FM 698 for those who wish to attend. Visitation will be Saturday from 2-4 at Cason Monk Chapel.
Memorials can be made to 2 year old Sunday School class, First Baptist Church, 411 North Street, Nacogdoches, Texas 75961 or place of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.casonmonk-metcalf.com for the Lee family.
