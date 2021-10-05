Funeral services for Michael Kingsley, 40, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Harry Stockton officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Michael was born July 30, 1981 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Friday, October 1, 2021 in a local hospital. He was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. Michael attended UTI where he obtained his education in the air conditioning field. He had worked in the air conditioning and refrigeration industry for 20 years, and owned Kingsley’s Air Conditioning and Refrigeration for the last two years.
Michael was larger than life and he enjoyed life to the fullest. He worked hard to achieve his goals and dreams. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking, BBQing, fishing, hunting, and being on the lake with his family. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and friend, and was the glue that held everyone together. Michael was a wonderful blessing from God to all who were fortunate enough to have had him in their life.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda (Montgomery) Kingsley of Lufkin; daughter, Addison Kingsley of Lufkin; son, Colt Kingsley of Lufkin; mother, Mary Louise (Wilson) Kingsley of Lufkin; father and stepmother, Ronald Stephen and Laura Kingsley of Broaddus; grandmother, Sandra McDaniel of Broaddus; sister and brother-in-law, Meghan and Kyle Davis of Dickinson; stepsisters, Katie Campbell of Charlotte, North Carolina and Jennifer Campbell of Lubbock; nephews, Raysen Phillips, Kase Edwards, Lincoln Davis, Cooper Phillips, Jax Davis, and Cane Phillips; parents-in-law, Randy and Debra DePonte of Lufkin; stepmother-in-law, Rayette Montgomery of Rusk; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Starla and Clay Phillips of Huntington, Katee and William Edwards of Rusk; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Quentin Walker, John Holt, Justin Purvis, Seth Purvis, Greg Williams, Kyle Davis, and Clay Phillips.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
