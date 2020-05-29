Stig Enggaard Peitersen was born in Copenhagen, Denmark on February 18, 1960 to Dan and Alice Peitersen. Surrounded by his loving family, Stig passed away peacefully at home on May 19, 2020.
Stig spent his youngest years in Copenhagen. He had very fond memories of extended family and sailing with his father. He and his family immigrated to Schenectady, New York in 1969, where he learned to speak English among his third grade classmates.
In 1970 Dan moved his family to Caracas, Venezuela. Stig continued his schooling in Caracas and met the love of his life in 1973, in the eighth grade. He had scores of Venezuelan and international friends, many with whom he enjoyed playing soccer and tennis competitively. While in his teens, Stig was an accomplished tennis player and was ranked Number 2 in the country.
In 1977, he had graduated high school from Colegio Internacional de Caracas in three years. He then returned to Denmark to continue an intense education at Soro Academie boarding school for another two years.
Never having been interested in any other girl, in 1979 Stig secretly applied to the University of Oklahoma, located in Norman, Cristina’s hometown. He surprised her by calling her when his plane landed in the States. Stig proposed on the university campus and the blissfully happy couple married in 1982 in Norman.
Attending the University of Oklahoma, Stig obtained a B.S. in chemical engineering in 1985, graduating #1 in his class. However, he set his sights on medical school, after his wife nervously rejected his initial desire to be a pilot in the Royal Danish Air Force. In 1990, he became Stig Peitersen, M.D. He was selected to complete a neurosurgery residency at OU and then a fellowship at Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas. Dr. Peitersen became board certified in Neurological Surgery in 1996. Later that year, the Peitersen family moved to Lufkin, Texas, where Stig and Cristina joyfully raised three daughters. Dr. Peitersen opened his Neurosurgery practice in Lufkin in 1997 where he dedicated himself and his expertise to serving his community. He so treasured his incredible office staff and his talented surgical team.
In his 40s and 50s, Dr. Peitersen took up running marathons. Initially, his family enjoyed teasing him about running in the ‘Clydesdale’ category. However, he not only succeeded in running marathons, he excelled and qualified for the Boston Marathon four times.
Among many other interests, Dr. Peitersen began beekeeping — in his backyard. As with everything he pursued in life, he turned to beekeeping with passion and enjoyed sharing his honey harvests.
Dr. Peitersen was also an inventor and was granted a U.S. patent for one of his unique ideas. Many have referred to him as a ‘renaissance man’, able to do or create anything. Yet, Stig was a quiet Dane with a wicked sense of humor, a brilliant mind and a loving, gentle heart. His greatest love and accomplishment was his family.
Dr. Peitersen is survived by his wife, Cristina Peitersen of Lufkin, daughter, Annika and TJ Johnson of Nashville, TN; daughter, Katrina and Shaun Kietzer of Nashville, TN; daughter, Allesa Peitersen of Lufkin; grandchildren, Haagen and Annelise Johnson; brother, Ole and Martha Peitersen of Tampa, FL; brother, Lars Erik Peitersen of Copenhagen, Denmark; brother-in-law E.R. and Kimberly Ashford of Houston, TX; nephew, Frankie Ashford; nieces, Holly Ashford, Natasha Peitersen and Erika Peitersen; his extended and loved Danish family. Many, many very cherished friends and colleagues.
A memorial service will be held at Gipson Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 31st. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the glioblastomafoundation.org in Dr. Peitersen’s honor.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
