Patricia Culbertson
Private graveside services for Patricia Culbertson, 89, of Lufkin, will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Mathew Culbertson officiating.
Patricia was born October 9, 1931 in Greenville, Texas, the daughter of the late Doris (Bray) and James Harvey Ryan. She passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at The Joseph House.
Patricia served her country in the United States Air Force from 1949 — 1951. She and her husband George were part owners of Angelina Nursing Home, Wells Nursing Home and Corrigan Nursing Home. She served as administrator of Angelina Nursing Home until it was sold and they retired. They enjoyed traveling in their motor home, taking their children and grandchildren on trips or camping with their Good Sam’s Camping Club. Patricia was a talented watercolorist and enjoyed her rose gardens. She was a member of First Christian Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Jan Culbertson DeVries of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Dack and Jena Finnell and Britt and Kimmie Culbertson, all of Lufkin; son, Barry Culbertson of Lufkin; grandchildren, Katie and Robyn Sanford, Becca and Josh Kissee, Mali DeVries, Lauren and John Crenshaw, Andy Belschner, Julie DeVries, Austin Culbertson, Mathew Culbertson, Brooke Belschner, Ryan Finnell and Reagan Finnell; nieces, Shelley Davis and Dee Wyatt; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, George Cambell Culbertson; parents; grandson, Adam Culbertson; brother, James Harvey Ryan; and sister, Jackie Hughes.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
