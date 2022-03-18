Graveside services for William “Buddy” Ashley Stroud, IV, 65, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Largent Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mr. Stroud was born October 31, 1956, in Lufkin, Texas, to William Ashley Stroud, III and Jane Bridges Stroud, and died Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Mr. Stroud loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He was a huge fan of Nascar and the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his special friend, Melinda Wyner; sister and brother-in-law, Julie and George Mclain of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Taylor and Brooke Stroud of McKinney; brother and sister-in-law, Parker and Ashley Stroud of Lufkin; stepmother, Susanne Stroud of Lufkin; nieces and husbands, Jennifer and Jessie Davis of Round Rock, Leesa and Tanis Easthagen of Kyle, and Stephanie and Aaron Woods of Maumelle, Arkansas; niece, Salem Stroud of Lufkin; nephew and wife, Chad and Robin Rice of Colorado Springs, Colorado; great nephew, Silas Easthagen; and great nieces Aria Easthagen and Charlotte Woods.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Ashley Stroud, III; mother, Jane Bridges Stroud; sister, Suzie Terstegan; and grandparents, William Ashley Stroud II, Berneice Stroud, Loyal Henry Bridges, and Ocie “Big Momma” Bridges.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.