Cheryl Diane Loveless May
Cheryl Diane Loveless May peacefully graduated to heaven December 27, 2021 lovingly surrounded by her family. She was a native Texan and chose Lufkin as her home, where she raised her children and made a life. She accepted Christ as her Savior at age 12 and her life reflected Him. She was always willing to help and impacted many lives with her kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity. She was an outstanding mother to Jeff and Shannon and a mother figure to many more, her influence profoundly shaped their lives.
Diane was a great friend. She is dearly loved for her selflessness and willingness to always be there for others. She cared deeply and she loved well. She had the biggest heart. She was fiercely protective of her brothers and they adored her. Her family extends well beyond those she was born to and includes countless cherished friends.
Her outgoing, all-inclusive personality, quick wit and sassy attitude made her uniquely Diane. If she thought it, she said it, sometimes to her own surprise, which made it that much more entertaining. She made everything more fun and laughter accompanied her wherever she went. When Diane entered a room, you knew it. She had a signature style and loved all things pink, there wasn’t a shade she didn’t like. She enjoyed shopping and more times than not she got a little something for someone else in the process. She never tired of Mexican food, chicken strips, piping hot french fries, mashed potatoes and cream gravy on all. Her beverage of choice was diet Dr. Pepper, the bigger the better. She preferred country music and was a seamstress second to none. She never found anything she couldn’t embroider. Diane spent her life giving herself away which leaves a great legacy of love. Those blessed enough to know her have abundant memories to long cherish.
The family would like to thankfully acknowledge the sacrificial dedication of Silvia Gonzalez, a family friend and Diane’s caregiver. Her tender love, care and dedication were priceless and made all the difference.
Diane is survived by her daughter Shannon May of Lufkin. She leaves her brother Gary Loveless of Houston, his wife, Stephanie and their children Ava and Hunter, niece Kristy Neel, her husband Paul and their daughters Alexis and Kylie, niece Kayla Bender, her husband Mark and daughters Faith, Layne and Summer, nephew Christopher Loveless and his daughter McKenzie. She is also survived by the family of her brother Sammy Glenn Loveless…sister-in-law Tracey Loveless of College Station and their daughters Cortney Phillips, her husband Chad, their sons Brett, Brody and Brenner as well as Amanda Loveless, her husband Darrell and their children Haylee and Koben. She leaves sister-in-law Nancy Finley and her family, along with the families of Terri Lynn Rogers and Kevin Parsons.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Phillips, and father, Oscar Loveless as well as her cherished son Jeffrey Glenn May and beloved brother Sammy Glenn Loveless.
Services are under the direction of Gipson Funeral Home
