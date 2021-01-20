August 31, 1938-January 14, 2021
Paul Howard Woodworth died and went to his eternal home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on January 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas at the age of 82 years. He was born in Salamanca, New York on August 31, 1938 to Howard Ray Woodworth and Lula (Wallace) Woodworth.
Paul was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church. In 1991, he entered the ministry, and served Grace UMC in Bremond, Texas., Sneed Memorial in Calvert, TX., First UMC of Madisonville (associate) Groveton UMC, Prairie View UMC in Nogalus Prairie, Brownsboro First United Methodist Church, Benwheeler, New Hope (Brownsboro). Paul also served in the U.S. Navy in his younger years of his life. He was a member of various Lions Clubs; he also was a Camp Counselor for Lakeview Methodist Conference Center for 25 years. He went on numerous Mission trips including Haiti, and Belize. Paul was a people person. He loved to sing, had a beautiful Tenor voice. He was not only involved in living his life for Christ, but also a Christian Clown called “Pappy “by children and some adults. The ministry was Clowns for Christ. Paul’s favorite sport was fishing. He was a member of the volunteer Fire Department in several cities, he would give blood to save lives.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Howard Woodworth and Lula Woodworth and his sisters, Bonnie Woodworth Taylor, and Betty Ann Woodworth. His survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Margie Woodworth of Lufkin, TX; children: daughter, Debra Gustavus; sons, Jeff Woodworth and wife, Alice, Michael Woodworth and wife, Courtney, Wesley Woodworth and wife, Pam, and Ryan Wakefield; sisters, Linda Pierson and husband, Steve, and Janet Lang; brother, Warren Woodworth; grandchildren: Jacob Hood, Jeffrey Hood, Kimberly Woodworth, Michael Woodworth, and Michael Woodworth (Mikey), great grand kids: Roman Hood, Carter and Corey Hood, Sadie Woodworth, Mimi Rose Elaina Woodworth and a host of other relatives and friends also, survive.
Funeral services will begin at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Groveton, TX with Rev. Keith Broyles officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00a.m. until service time. Committal services will begin at 3:00 PM in the Texas Methodist Conference “Lakeview” Cemetery in Palestine, Texas.
