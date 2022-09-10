John Paul Walter, Jr., at 79, of Nacogdoches, Texas passed away September 2, 2022 after a brief illness.
John was born January 16, 1943 to John and Elouise Walter in Lubbock, Texas. John graduated from Lubbock Copper Rural High School in 1961. He attended Texas Tech University where he received his Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Crop Sciences. He then attended Texas A&M University where he received his PhD in Weed Science. John spent 30 plus years teaching agriculture at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. John was a Deacon at and member of Calvary Baptist Church in Nacogdoches, Texas since 1981.
He married Mary Jean Gill July 12, 1969 in Lufkin, Texas. They have one son, Joseph Louis Walter.
John was predeceased by his parents, John and Elouise Walter; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jean Walter; his son, Joseph and wife Ashley Walter; his brother, Kenneth and wife Kelly Walter; and many other relatives including cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation was held Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Monday, September 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin, Texas. Interment followed at Gann Cemetery.
