Benjamin Sanders ‘Sandy’ Kirkland
Services for Benjamin Sanders “Sandy” Kirkland, 58, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells. Mr. Kirkland was born Oct. 6, 1962, and died July 20, 2021, at his residence. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Dr. C.H. McClure
Memorial services for Dr. C.H. McClure, 73, of Galveston, formerly of Lufkin, will be at 4 p.m. July 31 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Dr. McClure was born Sept. 9, 1947, in Mercedes and died July 17, 2021, in Galveston.
