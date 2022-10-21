Carroway hunt square

Funeral services for Robert Bruce Wallace, 87, of Zavalla will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Pastor Larry Innerarity officiating. Graveside services under the auspices of Angelina Masonic Lodge #1263 A.F. & A.M. and with military honors to follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.

Mr. Wallace was born March 8, 1935 in Frazier, Tennessee to the late Sarah Lura (Holden) and Ira Claude Wallace, and died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in a local hospital.