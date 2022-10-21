Funeral services for Robert Bruce Wallace, 87, of Zavalla will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Pastor Larry Innerarity officiating. Graveside services under the auspices of Angelina Masonic Lodge #1263 A.F. & A.M. and with military honors to follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Mr. Wallace was born March 8, 1935 in Frazier, Tennessee to the late Sarah Lura (Holden) and Ira Claude Wallace, and died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mr. Wallace proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant. He owned and operated a boat motor repair service after retiring from the military. He was a member of the Angelina Masonic Lodge #1263 A.F. & A.M. and was a Master Mason. Robert enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his son, Robert Wallace of Zavalla; daughter, Ginger Walker of Zavalla; daughter, Margaret Miles of Alaska; grandchildren, Micha Aguilar, Jake Wallace, Jordan Wallace, Hailey Walker, Taylor Walker, Gina Smith, Robert Miles, Jr., James Miles, John Miles, Ben Miles, Jarrod Christmas; honorary granddaughter, Mollie Clifton; great-grandchildren, Addison Aguilar, Emma Aguilar, Lillian Wallace, Easton Wallace, Colt Wallace, Brynlee Colwell, Bowen Colwell, Bentley Colwell, Cathlynn Smith, Jaxson Smith, Deacon Smith, Austin Miles, Lindy Miles, Rowan Miles, Amelia Miles, Maxwell Miles, Alli Christmas, Sydney Christmas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Loretta (Holman) Wallace; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Bob O’Neal; great-granddaughter, Audrey Paige; and seven siblings.
Pallbearers will be Robert “Jake” Wallace, Jim Smith, Jarrod Christmas, Shaun Atwood, Robert Miles, Jr., and Tony Walker.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Miles, John Miles, and Ben Miles.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
