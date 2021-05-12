Charles Ray Rice
Charles Ray Rice, 86, of Mt. Sylvan, originally of Lufkin, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. He was born to J. T. (Tommy) Rice and Alice. Survivors include daughter Lynn, Brothers Gilbert and Woodie, Joe, Bob and Gayle. Sister Marie McIntosh, sisters in law Margie, Lydia and Evelyn. 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lynnise, daughter Kim, brothers JT, DG (Yank), Archie, Irvin, Elvin and Jim, sister Margie Jane.
Complete obituary found in Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale, T.
