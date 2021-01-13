Mary Kathryn Temple Henderson
Funeral services for Mary Kathryn Temple Henderson, 69, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Josh Poage and Kevin Strickland officiating.
Mary was born December 30, 1951 in Lufkin, Texas, the youngest of six kids born to Burnis and Beatrice (Shoemaker) Temple, and died Monday, January 11, 2021 at her residence.
She grew up attending Cross Road Baptist Church. She was a born again Christian and was baptized at the age of 13 in A.B. White’s pond. Mary attended Hudson ISD and graduated in 1970.
Mary was full of life and could always be counted on for a good laugh. She met her three best friends on the first day of 1st grade and they’ve remained best friends all these years, Oretha Chamblee, Ruby Goodwin, and Becky Womack.
Mary sold advertisements for the Shopper in the 80s and worked as a barber for a short time before eventually working as a paralegal for Silber and Pearlman testing people for asbestosis and mesothelioma throughout the state of Texas.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathryn Henderson of Portland, Texas; son, Jerry Henderson and wife Heather of Lufkin; granddaughters, Ashley Hough and husband Jason of Portland, Texas, and Shelby Pickard of Diboll; grandsons, Shawn Suggs and wife Amanda of Portland, Texas and Tyler Pickard of Diboll; great-granddaughters, Dixie Suggs and Kodi Greenwell of Portland, Texas and Audrey Kathryn Nevins of Apple Springs; grand-dog, Gizmo Henderson of Lufkin; sisters, Elaine Turner of Diboll and Elizabeth Swor of Lufkin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews (all of which she claimed were her favorites).
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Shane Pickard; and brothers, Gaston, Powell and Leeland Temple.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jared Temple Scholarship Fund, c/o Hudson ISD, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
