Graveside services for Gary Odis Johnson, 67, of Wells will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Mt. Hope Cemetery with Pastor David Goodwin and Brother Daniel Rigsby officiating.
Gary Odis Johnson was born May 3, 1953 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Nadine (Tindall) and Rev. Odis Johnson, and died Sunday, January 10, 2021 in a local hospital.
Gary had resided in Wells for 47 years and retired from Alto ISD as Technology Director. Early after retirement, Gary realized he could not just sit around the house. He soon took a part time position in the Wells ISD Technology Department with his son. He was a graduate of Central High School in the Class of 1971. Gary was a loving father and grandfather. He was always taking care of his family and his goal was to spoil his four grandbabies as much as possible. He enjoyed any kind of car races. Gary would drive many miles just to see a race whether it was dirt track or Nascar.
He was a member of Falvey Memorial United Methodist Church in Wells for 40 years and was always willing to help his church in any way he could.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Debbie Johnson of Wells; son and daughter-in-law, Slade and Katy Johnson of Wells; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and James Blackwood of Lufkin; grandchildren, Elly and Jake Blackwood of Lufkin and Rallie and Russell Johnson of Wells; sisters, Ellen Nash of Lufkin and Marilyn Mosley of Nacogdoches; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara and C.W. Williams of Wells; brother-in-law an sister-in-law, Travis and Nelda Glover of Wells; and a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Johnson; and parents-in-law, O.D. and Mildred Glover.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Hope Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 901, Wells, Texas 75976.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon prior to the services. The family requests that masks be worn.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
