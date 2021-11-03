Benjamin R. Triana, 93, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at The Joseph House in Lufkin. His funeral services will be held Friday, November 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin, with Father Denzil Vithanage celebrating the mass. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at Gipson’s Funeral Home. Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Benjamin was born February 15, 1928 to Gus and Jane (Sepulvada) Triana in Nacogdoches, Texas. He and Matilde Gelvez married June 18, 1960. He retired after working 35 years with Texas Foundries.
Benjamin loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them anytime he could. In his younger years, his favorite pasttime was dancing, particularly to country and western music. Later in life he developed a passion for reading mystery novels and cooking.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Glenda and Kevin Wynne of Lufkin; daughter, Gloria Tanguay of Temple; grandchildren, Kyle Wynne, Kellie Meza and husband Rickey of College Station, Tyler Tanguay and wife Ashlee of Salado, and Ben Tanguay of San Antonio; great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Meza, Trace and Teagun Tanguay; sisters Louise Wilkerson of Tyler, Annie Wheeland and husband Bruce of Rusk; in-laws, Margaret Triana of Spring Branch, Melba Triana of Sadler, Polly Triana of Nacogdoches and Leno Lozano of Farmers Branch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 48 years, Matilde Gelvez; siblings, Rosie Barrientos, Augusta Humphries, Josephine Barley, Leon Triana, Pauline Glenn, Margaret Lazarine, Albert Triana, Virginia Lozano, Rita Lozano, Alice Shelton, Francis Triana, and Gus Triana Jr.
Pallbearers will be Tyler and Ben Tanguay, Kyle Wynne, Rickey Meza, Samuel Scott, and Tino Fajardo. Honorary pallbearer will be his nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 2118 Lowry St, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
