James Alton Pierce
Services for James Alton Pierce, 90, of Etoile will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Leo Lytle officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with police honors.
Mr. Pierce was born September 24, 1930 in Trinidad, Texas to the late Sudie (Cartledge) and Thomas Jefferson Pierce. He passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in a local nursing home facility.
James was a retired Homicide Detective with the Houston Police Department. He enjoyed fishing and reading. He also served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the “100 Club.”
He is survived by his wife, Susan Schinke of Diboll; daughter, Beverly Smith and husband Dan of Richmond; sons, Thomas Pierce and wife Trish of Etoile, Sidney Pierce and wife Mary of Harland, KY; granddaughters, Rebecca Franco of Montgomery, Christine Brooks and husband Chris of Bowling Green, KY, Deborah Pierce of Umah, AZ, Amanda Daigrepont and husband Duane of Katy. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous other relatives, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tommie Pierce; sisters, Martha Jane Malone and Margaret Simmons Holbrook.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. before the service.
We were so fortunate that our Dad came home at the end of every shift. So many are not so fortunate, so we ask that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Survivors Fund of the “100 Club” in our father’s name.
