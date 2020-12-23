Jennifer Garcia
Services for Jennifer Garcia, 24, of Lufkin, will be at noon Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Jennifer was born May 23, 1996, and died Dec. 18, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday the funeral home.
Kathy (Anderson) Hilliard
Services for Kathy (Anderson) Hilliard, 59, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Kathleen died Dec. 18, 2020, in Lufkin.
Elizabeth Faye Hobbs
Services for Elizabeth Faye Hobbs, 86, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Hobbs died Dec. 22, 2020, in Lufkin.
Logan Morton
Services for Logan Morton, 35, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Attoyac Baptist Church. Mr. Morton was born April 18, 1985, and died Dec. 20, 2020.
Rosa Penick
Services for Rosa Penick, 57, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with her rosary directly afterwards. She was born April 2, 1963, and died Dec. 20, 2020. Services will be at All Families Mortuary’s Chapel.
Bettie Davis Powell
Graveside services for Bettie Davis Powell, 79, of Pollok, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gann Cemetery. Bettie was born June 20, 1941, and died Dec. 19, 2020, in a local hospital. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Martha Marquann Shuell
Visitation for Martha Marquann Shuell, 76, of Lufkin, will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Shafer Funeral Home. Martha was born Jan. 12, 1944, in Jacksonville, and died Dec. 21, 2020, in Lufkin.
