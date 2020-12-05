Debra Lanell (Stuart) White
Services for Debra Lanell (Stuart) White, 66, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Randall Green officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Debra, one of the six children born to Jessie D. and Billie Marie (Nerren) Stuart was born on March 30, 1954 and stepped into the arms of Jesus on Monday, November 30, 2020 after a short but valiant fight. Debra graduated from Lufkin High School in 1972 and from Angelina College with an Associate Degree in business. She was a dyed in the wool “LHS Panther band kid” her entire life. Because of her love of music, she played clarinet in the Lufkin High School band, was a member of the Lufkin Community Band for several years, played in the First Methodist Church Handbell Choir, the Christ Congregational Handbell Choir and the Lufkin Recorder Ensemble.
Debra had a varied work history starting as loss prevention for Woolco, office clerk for the National Life Insurance Company office in Lufkin and worked as payroll clerk for the Burke Center in Lufkin for more than 20 years. Prior to retiring in March 2019, she was the inventory specialist for the Center for Sight in both the Lufkin and Livingston offices.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Jennie Susan Reeves and Lisa Gayle Risner; and her brother, Waymon D. Stuart.
Debra is survived by her husband, Royce L. (Buddy) White of Lufkin; sons, Craig Morehouse and wife Melinda of Alvin and Eric White and wife Michele of Apple Springs. She was a proud Grandma to her 4 grandsons, Jonathan Morehouse, Jason Morehouse and Blake Perez of Alvin and Hunter White of Apple Springs; and her granddaughter, Sara Perez of Alvin. She was also survived by her sisters, Janice Cummings and Evelyn Morton of Lufkin and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Debra loved her family and friends and she was loved by them. Her presence will be missed by all who knew her.
Pallbearers will be Craig Morehouse, Eric White, Jonathan Morehouse, Jason Morehouse, Matthew Stuart and Tim Johniken.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Monday at the funeral home.
