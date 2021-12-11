Funeral services for Margie Jo Bowser Chalker, 71, of Lufkin will be held Monday, December 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother David Snelson officiating and eulogy by James Gray. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery in Nacogdoches.
Mrs. Chalker was born August 16, 1950 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Margie Jean (Whisenant) and Joseph Mixon “Joe” Bowser, and died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Tyler.
Margie Jo grew up in Lufkin, Texas and graduated from Lufkin High School in 1968. She married the love of her life, Larry Chalker, in 1970. They spent many years in ministry, serving in 7 different churches. She loved getting to know people and made friends everywhere she went. She loved her two daughters, but she especially loved being Mimi to her six grandchildren and had a special relationship with each one of them.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Chalker of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Katy and Matt Gowen of Tyler, Cristi and James Gray of Big Sandy; granddaughters, Anna Gray, Laura Gowen, Abigail Gray; grandsons, Matthew Gray, Henry Gowen, and Caleb Gowen; brother and sister-in-law, Mickey and Peggy Bowser of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Stacy and Chris Bates of Sachse; father-in-law, Herman Chalker of Lufkin; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Jane and John Baldwin of College Station, Judy and Sherman Minter of Kimball, Minnesota, Mildred and Larry Wright, Jerry and Martha Chalker, all of Lufkin, Kathy and Mike McDonald of Pottsboro; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Margie Bowser; and mothers-in-law, Joyce Partney and Lucille Chalker.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Bowser, Chris Bates, James Gray, Matt Gowen, Matthew Gray, and Ryan Bates.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Potter House Ministry at First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, 230 W. Rusk Street, Tyler, Texas 75701, or online at fpctyler.com by selecting Give, Give Now, Memorials.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
