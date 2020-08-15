Vernon Marshall “Papaw” Horton
Private Family Funeral services for Vernon Marshall Horton, 93, of Lufkin will be held in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Vic Bass officiating. Private Family Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Vernon Marshall Horton was born September 7, 1926, in Merkel, Texas to the late Amanda Lee (Parker) Horton and Robert P. Horton and passed from this earth to his new heavenly home on August 13, 2020.
The Horton’s were a farming family and traveled by wagon to Blevins, Arkansas, where they raised various crops including cotton. Because the war kept recruiting the Horton boys, Vernon had to keep missing school in order to help harvest the crops. Before Vernon could finish high school, he was drafted into the Army where he was assigned to the Battery C 57th Field Artillery Battalion as a Technician E5. He served his country in WWII, Okinawa, and Korea. He proudly wore his WWII cap every day at Parkwood in the Pines, and always wanted to make sure people knew that eight of his ten brothers also served proudly in the military. Vernon was awarded an honorary certificate of graduation with the Hudson High School Class of 2002.
In 1946 while home on furlough he met his sister-in-law’s sister, Alice Jean Thompson, and it was love at first sight! The couple soon married and settled in Lufkin in 1950. After Lufkin Industries cut back employees, Vernon worked for Boesch Farm Products for many years. In 1962, Vernon and Jean took a step of faith and bought out the small engine department from Gus Boesch and founded Horton’s Lawnmower Shop, now known as Air Cooled Engine Co. located in downtown Lufkin – proudly serving the community to this day as a fourth generation family business. Vernon also taught a small engine mechanics class at Angelina College for several years.
Vernon was a hard-working man who even into his late 80’s could outwork much younger men. He was an honest man who always put others needs first. He was known as “Papaw” to his family and friends, as well as his employees. He loved the Lord and his church family where he served in numerous capacities throughout his life to include Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and Song Leader just to name a few. Vernon was a respected example and encourager to many young men throughout the years who wanted to do the Lord’s work. He traveled to Mexico numerous times with Dr. W.D. Thames and other physicians to help with the Rio Grande River Ministry’s medical mission trips. He was responsible for keeping the generators and equipment working so the doctors could provide the much-needed medical care to the residents in the area. Vernon was a faithful supporter of Gideon International, and was still helping to deliver Bibles to schools, doctor’s offices, hospitals and hotels, and worked the Gideon booth at the Forest Festival until he was a young 90 years old.
Vernon and Jean were very active members of the Volunteer Christian Builders and traveled all over the United States helping to build church facilities. He endured lots of teasing when working on the roof’s because he would work right up to the edge, holding on with the hammer claw. Vernon and Jean were members of the Good Sams Club and had many wonderful adventures with their friends as they traveled around the country. When Jean’s health began to fail they had to discontinue their travels, but Vernon never complained and became her devoted and loving caretaker. They had been married over 63 years when his sweetheart passed away in 2010. After Jean’s passing, Vernon prayed that if God wanted him to marry again that He lead him to someone who could use his help. Little did he know how directly God would answer that prayer. Vernon married a sweet Christian friend, Ruth Dennie. They learned that Ruth had terminal cancer and once again, Vernon became a loving care provider to Ruth until her passing.
There is a saying that his family feels depicts the way Vernon lived his life as a faithful Christian: ‘MAY THE WORK I’VE DONE SPEAK FOR ME’.
Vernon is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Linda Faye Horton Stout and Jerry M. Stout; granddaughter and husband, Stacie Jean Stout Robertson and Dale K. Robertson, of Lufkin; grandson and wife, Rodney Marshall Stout and Pamela Martin Stout, of Spring; four great-grandchildren, Connor Layne Robertson and Kristen Shea Robertson, of Lufkin, and Taylor Nicole Stout and Erin Michelle Stout, of Spring; a special niece, Sherry D. Cramer, of Lufkin; brothers, Floyd Horton and wife Doris, of West, Texas, Glenn Horton and wife Zoila, of Minden, Louisiana; sister, Lucy Gilmore and husband Henry, of Oklahoma; sisters-in-law, Grace Horton and Gwen Allen, both of Lufkin, Jean Harkins and husband James, of West, Texas, and June Mazzola and husband Ron, of Aquilla, Texas. Vernon is also survived by Ruth’s daughters, Nancy Staskus of Lowell, Michigan, Carolyn Jansen of Lufkin, Lori Watson of Georgetown, Lisa Hill of Houston; and 14 additional grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of over 63 years, Alice Jean Horton; infant daughter, Belinda Kay Horton; wife, Ruth Dennie Horton; brothers, Thomas, R.J, C.W. (Bill), John, Leroy, J.D., and Jimmy Horton; sisters, Robbie Ramsey, Mattie Allred, Edna Hammett, Mary Jean Tarvin, Barbara Worley and Sarah Agnes Horton.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Sean Moran and his staff, the nurses and caregivers of Parkwood in the Pines, and the staff of Hospice In The Pines for their excellent care of our beloved Papaw.
Memorial contributions can be made in Vernon’s memory to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1831, Lufkin, Texas 75902; Hospice In The Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or Kelty’s First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3043, Lufkin, Texas 75903.
In light of the current hardship caused by the Coronavirus, the family has chosen to put the safety of family and friends first and will not be personally receiving guests during the visitation. However, Mr. Horton will lie in state at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., for those who wish to go and pay their final respects. The family will be having a private family service which will be available to view online for Papaw’s many extended family, friends and acquaintances who would have liked to attend. This live webcasting may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave memories and condolences for the family.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
