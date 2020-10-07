Andy Jefferson Modisette III
Services for Andy Jefferson Modisette III, 63, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Modisette died Oct. 6, 2020, in Lufkin.
Dede Scogin
Services for Dede Scogin, 53, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Interment will follow in the Cochran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Scogin was born Sept. 28, 1967, in Lufkin and died Oct. 5, 2020, in Huntington.
Carl Dean ‘Deano’ Thompson
Carl Dean “Deano” Thompson, 54, of Lufkin, died Oct. 5, 2020, in Lufkin. Memorial graveside services are pending. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Thompson was born Jan. 28, 1966, in Lufkin.
