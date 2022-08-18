Peggy Arlene Chandler Stapleton of Livingston, Texas passed on to be with her Savior on August 16, 2022.

Her visitation and funeral service will be held on Friday (May 19), at First Baptist Church of Livingston (106 Colt Road). The visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, and the service will begin at 11:00 AM. Following the service, family members will accompany her earthly body to Lufkin, where she will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Her soul has received new life in the presence of Jesus.