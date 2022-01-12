Donald Earle “Don” Reily
Funeral services for Donald Earle “Don” Reily of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Lufkin First United Methodist Church with Reverend David Meeker-Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Donald Earle Reily, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born July 2,1932 in Groveton, Texas to Gordon Clinton Reily and Julia Belle (Holley) Reily.
Don moved with his family to Corrigan, Texas at age 5. He graduated from Corrigan High School in 1949 as Valedictorian of his class. He graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1953 with a BBA in Finance. He loved his time at SMU. He was president of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and the Interfraternity Council. He was elected Who’s Who, Rotunda Yearbook Favorite, Vice President of his Senior Class and received the prestigious “M” award for his service to SMU. He followed and corresponded with friends he made there throughout his life.
Don worked for the Federal Reserve Bank until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1955. In April 1955, Don married Nancy Carolyn Hopkins of Dallas who he met on a blind date while at SMU. He was stationed at Fort Ord, California and Fort Holabird, Maryland. Don and Nancy returned to Dallas after his honorable discharge where he resumed his position with the Federal Reserve Bank. Mark Hopkins Reily was born November 28,1957. Shortly thereafter Don and Nancy moved to Corrigan, Texas to join the family banking business. Donna Carolyn Reily (Davis) was born May 4, 1959.
In addition to the family business, Don became active in the real estate development business in 1963. Later he became a licensed broker with a focus on farm and ranch properties. He retired from the real estate business in 2002.
Don served as Chairman of the Board of Citizens State Financial Corporation, Corrigan, Texas for decades. He provided a strong and positive influence on that organization which continues to proudly serve the Polk and Trinity County area with banking services. He was a smart and tough minded businessman. He was very pleased that the family business survived some tumultuous banking times.
Don served on many boards and was an active volunteer in others. Republic National Bank, Lufkin, Polk County Chamber of Commerce, Corrigan Masonic Lodge No. 1103, Lufkin Community Concert, First United Methodist Church of Lufkin and Corrigan, Dad’s Association-University of Texas at Austin, University of Texas Health Center, Tyler, Texas, and Upper Neches River Conservation District. He served as President of the Museum of East Texas, Corrigan Lions Club, Lufkin Sideliner’s Club and Elk Creek Ranch, South Fork, Colorado. He was also very active in the Corrigan Area Heritage Center.
Don loved connecting with people and he stayed connected with letters, emails and Facebook updates. Once a friend, he was your friend for life. He took great enjoyment in mastering almost everyone’s family tree, not just his own. He loved staying abreast of the happenings of all his acquaintances whether they be from SMU, Angelina, Polk or Trinity County. He could take the most mundane situation and turn it into a most entertaining story for everyone in the room.
Don is predeceased by his parents and parents-in-law, Pauline and Archie Castleberry. Also, his two brothers, Michael Gordon Reily, Sr. and Rayford Holley Reily; and brother-in-law, Robert H. Hopkins, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy. Also, his son, Mark and wife Jane Read Reily, along with their children Read Hopkins Reily, Thomas Donald Reily, John Mark Reily and Anna Catherine Reily and husband Michael Glenn Jones, Jr. He is also survived by his daughter, Donna and her two children Carolyn Davis Cross and husband Colin and Julia Davis Prickett and husband Christopher. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Jean Dudley Reily, Martha Reily Wilson, and Joanne S. Hopkins; as well as brother-in-law, Edward Morten Hopkins and wife Jane. He is proudly survived by five great-grandchildren, Sanders Tyler Cross, Reily Carolyn Cross, Davis Garrett Cross, Conner Hopkins Cross and Nancy Lane Prickett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Read Reily, Thomas Reily, John Reily, Colin Cross, Christopher Prickett, and Michael Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Anthony Page, Harry Stafford, Jason Due, Charles Fredrick, Andy Jordan, Jerry Highnote, Rufus H. Duncan, Jr., and the Monday Lunch Bunch.
Memorial contributions may be made to Museum of East Texas, 503 N. Second Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Corrigan Area Heritage Center, 103 W. Front Street, Corrigan, Texas 75939.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
