Alice Dial Boney
Forest – Private graveside services for Alice Margaret Dial Boney, 95, of Forest are pending. Alice Margaret (Dial) Boney passed away Friday, December 11 in Lufkin. She was born July 31, 1925 to Grady Dial and Odessa Hicks Dial in Forest, Texas. Alice graduated from Wells High School in 1942 and entered Texas Women’s University in Denton where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree. She did post graduate work at the University of Houston and the University of Florida. She taught school in Orlando, Fl. Altamonte Springs, Fl., Greenville, Mississippi and finally at W.D. Cleveland Elementary in Houston where she also served as an assistant principal. She lived in many places including Denton, Tx., Dallas, Tx., Miami, Fl., Macon, Ga., Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Bryan, Tx., Lake Jackson, Tx., Orlando, Fl., Greenville, Ms., Houston, Nacogdoches and Forest, Texas. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Wells and was the overseer of the Forest Thompson Cemetery for many years and was instrumental in getting a historical marker for the cemetery. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, first husband George Burnett Truchelut, second husband Guy V. Boney, infant child Alan Truchelut and brother Miller David Dial. She is survived by daughter Claire E. Carrier and husband Eugene V. III, son Gary Truchelut and wife Patty, step daughter Glenda Rose, step daughter-in-law Carol Foster, grandchildren Grady Truchelut, Joni Truchelut, Eugene V. Carrier IV and Marie Purke, step grandchildren Sonya Warner and Alan Boney, great grandchildren Kaitlyn Carrier, Shelby Ruth Carrier, Evin Carrier, Andrew Carrier, Audrey Purke, Max Purke, Harrison Purke, Stella Purke, Sarah McLelland, Cameron McLelland and Gavin Truchelut. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Forest Thompson Cemetery 591 CR 2754 Alto, Texas 75925. O.T. Allen & Son F.H. — Alto, Tx, (936) 858-4111
