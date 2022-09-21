Memorial services for Eric Wayne Salas, 54, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brandon Brashear officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Salas was born May 5, 1968 in Battle Creek, Michigan, and died Thursday, September 15, 2022 in a Houston hospital.
Mr. Salas resided in Lufkin most of his life and was a supervisor for United Parcel Service. He liked baseball and football and loved playing with his grandchildren, playing Texas Hold’em, and going on cruises.
Survivors include his wife, Kimberly (Dias) Salas of Lufkin; children and spouses, Brandi Salas of Lufkin, Channing and Ashley Rankin of Rochester, Minnesota, Alyson and Chris Champion, and Jesse Buckley, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Ryder Salas, Slayton Salas, Payton Cannon, Pyper Herring, Victoria Rankin, and Charles Rankin; parents, Dr. Daniel W. and Carolyn (Boyd) Salas of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Kenneth Koon of Lufkin; twin sister, De’Anna Salas of Houston; parents-in-law, Elvin and Tanua Dias of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Kacie Dias of Lufkin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Shelby Dias of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning prior to the services.
