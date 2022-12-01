Marie Ann (Mathews) Coulter

Marie Ann Coulter, 85, of Huntington, was born February 10, 1937 in Millet, Texas. She passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at her home in Huntington. She was the daughter of the late Ira S. Mathews and Gladys A. (Tillman) Mathews. Marie was a unique individual and was not shy to voice her opinion on matters. She loved her family unconditionally and enjoyed their visits immensely. Marie’s husband, Edmond, taught her to play the upright bass and she became a member of Wise County Bluegrass Band for about 15 years. She also loved to play the slot machines at casinos and went often with her sisters. Survivors include two sons, Mike Coulter and his wife Lesley, James Coulter and his wife Sherrie, all of Huntington, and daughter, Shelia Hill and her husband Doug of Yantis; grandchildren, Joshua Smith of Yantis, James Michael Smith of Orangefield, Douglas Coulter and Travis Coulter of Huntington, Rachel Massingill of Burke, Breanna Stewart of Huntington, and five great-grandchildren; Sister, Marilyn Powell and her husband Jimmy; Brother, James I. Mathews of Trinity; Brother-in-laws, Don Basham of Pollok and Ken Akers of Lufkin; Sister-in-laws, Lenda Coulter and Frankie Mathews, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edmond Coulter, brothers, Earl Mathews and Tillman Mathews; sisters, Betty Basham and Mable Akers. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.