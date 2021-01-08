Harold T. “Toby” Appleman
Graveside services for Harold T. “Toby” Appleman, 77 of Lufkin will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Largent Cemetery with Pastor Tony Holder officiating.
Mr. Appleman was born August 5, 1943 in Houston, Texas to Harold F. and Millie (Brown) Appleman, and died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in a local hospital from liver failure.
Mr. Appleman served in the U.S. Navy and retired as Supervisor after 35 years with TXU Communications. After retirement he worked with Ray Davis Enterprises for 8 years, Angelina Electric and Telephone for 1 year and Castleberry Communications for 8 years.
Mr. Appleman was a compassionate man that loved his family and God. He enjoyed working on his land, playing cards and hunting.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Lenora (Jenkins) Appleman of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Scarlet and Terry Smith of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Lanette and Greg Sanches, Jennifer Appleman and Dwayne Reece, and Amy Jo and Rob Looney, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Ryan and Lakyn Smith of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Jacob Smith of Panama City, Florida, Briana and Trey Simmons of Prosper, Texas, Grant Hightower, Bayley Roland, Gavin Looney, and Jackson Looney, all of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Mason and Griffin Smith, Zander Johnson, Sophia and Sadie Simmons, Maci and Gracie Hightower; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert and Teri Choate, Barbara Unsell, Brenda Themis, Paula and Andy Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jimmy and Richard “Dicky” Appleman; and son-in-law, Andy Gilliland.
Pallbearers will be Terry Smith, Greg Sanches, Dwayne Reece, Rob Looney, Grant Hightower, Bayley Roland and Gavin Looney.
Honorary pallbearer will be Jackson Looney.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Caskey and staff, Dr. Malladi, Dr. Reddy, Ashley and Kamcare.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Church on the Rock, 3811 W State Highway 103, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
The family requests that masks be worn.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
