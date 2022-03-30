Funeral services for Bob Riley Ham, 91, of Burke will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Habermehl officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Nogalus Prairie.
Bob was born November 8, 1930 in Freestone County, Texas to the late Bessie Aline (Willbanks) and Riley Bright Ham, and died Saturday, March 26, 2022 in a local hospital.
Raised on the family farm, Bob graduated from Teague High School before attending Sam Houston State Teachers College, where he met his bride to be, Charlene. His education was briefly interrupted while he served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He returned to Sam Houston where he completed his Master’s Degree.
Bob spent his professional career as an educator. He was a band director at both the high school and college levels and was the Director of Student Financial Aid at his beloved Blinn College. Throughout his life, he enjoyed many hobbies and interests including amateur radio, beekeeping, genealogy, and gardening.
He was a Master Mason for more than 61 years and a member of the Masonic Graham Lodge #20 A.F. & A.M. in Brenham, Texas. He was also involved in many of the various other Masonic organizations. Bob was very proud of his membership in the Sons of the American Revolution.
Throughout these activities he enjoyed the close friendships he developed. Bob was a member of Parkview Baptist Church in Lufkin. His faith was important to him and guided his life. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of almost 70 years, Charlene Ham of Burke; sons, Robert Davis Ham and wife Jenny of Georgetown, Kenneth Lanier Ham of Florence; daughter, Cheryl Nanette Ham Dutill and husband Frank of Brenham; grandchildren, Joey, Crystal, Hannah, Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Sam, Briana, Azalea, Jayden; brother, Charles Ham of Teague; brother-in-law, Clarence Davis of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Mellowayne Davis of Apple Springs; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth Ham and Lonnie Ham; sister-in-law, Anne Ham; and brother-in-law, Clell Davis.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Laurel, Mike Whitten, D’Wayne Davis, Carey Davis, Joey Ham, Michael McCracken, and Kenneth Smith.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 412 S. 3rd Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901; Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607; or the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
