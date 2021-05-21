Joel “Ray” Freeman
Joel “Ray” Freeman, 83, of Corrigan, Texas, Went from Labor to Reward on Wednesday May 12, 2021, at the Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin, Texas.
Joel “Ray” Going Home Services will be on Saturday May 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The First Baptist Church in Corrigan, Texas.
Joel “Ray” Final Resting Place will be at The Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan, Texas.
A Glamps before Glory (Visitation) will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of Services at the Church
Joel “Ray” Leaves to Cherish his Loving Memories: Spouse, Bernice Freeman; Daughters, Pamela Freeman and Carmen Freeman, both of Corrigan, Texas; Son Frazier Freeman of Corrigan, Texas; Siblings: Connie McCray, Billie Taylor, Melvin Jenkins, John M. Freeman, all of Corrigan, Texas; 4 Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews other relative and friends.
Services Entrusted to Donald E Coleman Funeral Home, Kountze, Texas
Kountze (409) 246-1710. Woodville (409) 283-7000
