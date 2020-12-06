Services for Rosalie Brady Elliott, 85, will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, located at 1515 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin, Texas 75901. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. and Chapel Services at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. on Whitehouse Drive in Lufkin. Pastor Michael Brittain, of Angelina Cowboy Fellowship will officiate.
Rosalie was born February 16, 1935 in Lecompte, Louisiana to her parents, Joseph Sess and Eloise Bailey Brady, and passed from this world unto her Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Rosalie grew up in Lecompte with her parents and was the oldest of nine siblings. She lost a baby sister, Madeline, at a very young age, which affected her deeply. She was very active in her church, St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. Rosalie would share stories of she and her sister kneeling under the church’s organ while her aunt played hymns because her aunt was too short to reach the pedals. She had special memories of walking to Midnight Mass with her Grandma Mary Brady and all her family members.
She was also very active in school sports, especially basketball and track. She liked to tell stories of her childhood: picking cotton with her siblings, having “chinaberry wars” with her dad and siblings, and helping her mother wash clothes on a washboard.
She met her lifetime love at a fall fair in 1952 while waiting on a carnival ride with her girlfriends. Joe heard a laugh from across the way and excused himself from his blind date to look for the girl with the “infectious laugh”. After Joe left for The Korean War, she forgot about him until she received a postcard from a “Joe” one day. They began to correspond, and upon his return from war, married in 1954 and over the next nine years welcomed four children that kept Rosalie very busy with Scouts, band and twirling practices, concerts, drill team, spelling bees, ball games, art shows, parades, her son’s love of rodeo and taxiing her children about town. She was a homemaker first and foremost, but she and Joe loved spending Saturday nights on the dance floor and playing bingo three nights a week. Lufkin has been their time-honored home for 62 years.
Rosalie was also involved in volunteering for St. Patrick’s School student sports (basketball, track, and baseball) when her children were in grade school, as chaperone for Lufkin High School Band trips for many years, was an election and poll watcher volunteer for Angelina County, a member of St. Patrick’s Ladies Guild, and a president for the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her adoring husband of nearly 66 and a half years, Joseph Elliott, of Lufkin, Texas. Children: Dianne Elliott of Austin, Susan Elliott Horton and husband Anthony of Austin, Mark Elliott of Lufkin, and Helen Elliott Mayo and husband Scott of League City. Siblings: Clem Clark, Norma Thompson, Doug Brady, Anthony Brady and Blake Brady, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Grandchildren: Ashley Long Chrysler and husband Scott of Austin, Elliott Counts and wife Samantha of Boise, Idaho, Jacob Logan Elliott and wife Emily of Woodville, and Grace Elizabeth Mayo of League City. Great Grandchildren: Claire Elise and Logan Eliyas Counts of Boise, and Avery Grace Elliott of Woodville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Eloise Brady; sisters, Madeline Brady (infant), Fronie Stall, Peggy Strange, and brother, Jack B. Brady.
Pallbearers are Elliott Counts, Jacob Elliott, Anthony Horton, Scott Mayo, Scott Chrysler and family friend, Carl Zylstr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to our mother’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
