Graveside services for Olen Ray Blake, 85, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Diboll with Brother Jerry Young officiating.
Mr. Blake was born February 3, 1935 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Wessie Rosela (Havard) and Elbert Bennis Blake, and died Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Blake had resided in Beulah most of his life. He was a machinist, working at Luf-Tex for 13 years and Demco for 15 years, prior to he and his brother, J.E., opening and operating their own shop, Blake Machine and Repair, for 15 years. One of his greatest joys was playing the fiddle and guitar, especially with his friends. He was a very gifted musician. He was very close to his brothers and enjoyed time spent hunting and fishing with them on the Neches River, as well as his sons. He was a very loving father, grandfather, and brother. If you were privileged enough to have known Olen, you know he was very considerate and respectful of his friends and family. He was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Don and Cindy Blake of Hudson, Darwin and Lisa Blake of Huntington, Peggy Scarborough of Diboll; five grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Berlon and Arvis Blake of Lufkin; and numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 59 years in 2012, Charlene Forrest Blake; son, Doug Blake; and siblings, Bernice Weisinger, Carlton Blake, J.E. Blake, Joe Blake, and Geraldine Edwards.
Pallbearers will be Lanny Carnley, Butch Carnley, Jody Cook, Reagan Blake, Sammy Steveson, and Joe Davis, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Wesley, Heather Hughes, J.C. Hounshell, and Stacy Cook.
The public viewing will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home for those who wish to pay their final respects.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.