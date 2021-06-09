Joycelyn Sue (Jackson) Ulbricht
Joycelyn Sue (Jackson) Ulbricht, of Fredericksburg, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the age of 83 years.
Joycelyn was born June 15, 1937 in Lufkin, Texas to Robert Alfred “Boots” and Madress Osborne Cahal Jackson. She graduated from Lufkin High School in Lufkin in 1955, Seton School of Nursing in 1958 and went on to spend 26 years serving her country as the wife of a US Air Force officer. Joycelyn was a registered nurse who compassionately touched the lives of those she care for.
Joycelyn is survived by her 5 children and their spouses: Edward and Barbara Ulbricht of Richardson, Texas, Ruth and Keith Parnell of Rancho Santa Fe, California, Sue and Anders Dahl of Ackerly, Texas, Charles and Catalina Ulbricht of Denver, Colorado, and John and Dawn Ulbricht of Round Rock, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a sister, a brother, and two sisters-in-law and their spouses: Teresa and John McNiel of Waxahachie, Texas, Ronald and Elaine Jackson of Lufkin, Texas, Jackie and Kenny Kunz of Fredericksburg, Texas, and Mary Kennard of Pflugerville, Texas.
A funeral mass was held on May 28, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in Fredericksburg, Texas. Interment of cremains will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
