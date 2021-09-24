Sharon Adams, 63, of Lufkin, was born Nov. 21, 1957, and died Sept. 16, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
Janet Brown
Janet Brown was born Oct. 1, 1950, and died Aug. 29, 2021. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
Dustin Lee DuPree
Services for Dustin Lee DuPree, 39, of Hudson, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Old Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Dustin was born Jan. 30, 1982, in Lufkin and died Sept. 22, 2021, in Lufkin.
Ivory Hadnot
Graveside services for Ivory Hadnot, 55, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Hadnot was born July 28, 1966, and died Sept. 16, 2021, in Lufkin.
Marilyn Hudson
Services for Marilyn Hudson, 65, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. She was born April 1, 1956, in Tyler and died Sept. 17, 2021, in Houston.
M. Eloísa Santana Piña
El funeral de M. Eloísa Santana Piña, de 98 años de edad, de Diboll, será el lunes, 27 de septiembre del 2021, a las 10 a.m. en Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church en Diboll. La inhumación será en el Cementerio Garden of Memories Memorial Park. La Sra. Santana nació el 1 de octubre de 1922, y falleció el miércoles, 22 de septiembre del 2021 en Lufkin. El velorio será el 26 de septiembre del 2021 de 5 p.m. a 7 p.m. en la Funeraria Shafer en Lufkin. Se recitará el rosario a las 7 p.m.
David Trevino
Services for David Trevino, 36, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery. David was born Sept. 22, 1984, and died Sept. 21, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.