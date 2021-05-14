Royce Edwin Read, Jr.
Royce Edwin Read, Jr., 70, of Lufkin, was born December 29, 1950 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Mary (Johnston) and Dr. Royce Edwin Read, Sr. He passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 in a Lufkin nursing facility.
Royce was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was retired from Farmer’s Insurance as claims manager. He loved mentoring claims adjusters and helping them in their careers. Royce was a music teacher, worship leader and real estate broker. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1978 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He enjoyed riding his horse down Tulane Drive to visit his grandparents when he was a child. He wanted to be a professional musician, and as a teenager, he enjoyed playing with the Sin City Soul Band. He was a gifted musician who could listen to a song and play it immediately. Outreach, his beloved gospel group, had an album recorded and produced at the Gaither Studios.
Royce enjoyed spending time at the lake, fishing, hunting and playing the piano. Royce spent many years water skiing on Lake Sam Rayburn. He enjoyed working in Glorieta, New Mexico at a church camp as the assistant baker. Building the house at Ft. Davis was one of his fondest memories. His proudest moments were when his sons were born; his grandchildren made him smile.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Read; sons and daughters-in-law, Royce Edwin Read III and Emily Read and Russell Edens Read and Jessica Read; grandchildren, Raeleigh Read, Royce Edwin Read IV, Holly Read, Seth Read, Gentry Read, and Hattie Grace; siblings, Nancy (Read) and Steve Hicks, Jane (Read) and Mark Reily, Stan and Amy Read, and Lauren (Read) and John Saunders III.
In addition to his parents, Royce was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Hampton and Jessie Edens Johnston and Erastus and Erma McClain Read.
Memorial contributions in Royce’s memory may be made to a church of your choice; or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P. O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 356 I D Weeks Lane, Burke, Texas. Private reception to follow.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.