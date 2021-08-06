George Ellis
Services for George Ellis, 65, of Corrigan, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. He was born Dec. 2, 1955, in Corrigan and died July 30, 2021, in Corrigan.
John ‘Red’ Fore
John Fore, 59, of Chireno, was born Sept. 10, 1961, and died July 31, 2021, in a Lufkin hospital. A memorial service for will be held at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Gipson Funeral Home.
Jerome Jackson
Service for Jerome Jackson, 58, of Huntington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Colonial Mortuary. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Mr. Jackson was born July 21, 1963, in Lufkin and died Aug. 4, 2021, in Lufkin.
James Webster ‘Webb’ Jenkins
James Webster “Webb” Jenkins, 67, of Lufkin, died Aug. 5, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Mr. Jenkins was born Oct. 31, 1953, in Lufkin.
William C. ‘Billy’ Michael
Memorial services for William C. “Billy” Michael, 26, of Bronson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Yellow Ridge Baptist Church in Broaddus. He was born July 30, 1995, in Show Low, Arizona, and died Aug. 2, 2021, in Bronson. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
Audrey Mae Phillips
Graveside services for Audrey Mae Phillips, 82, of Alto, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Hester Cemetery. Mrs. Phillips was born Jan. 25, 1939, and died Aug. 4, 2021, in a Wells nursing facility. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at Gipson Funeral Home.
Chantavia Rodgers
Services for Chantavia Rodgers, 23, of Houston, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Ms. Rodgers was born May 25, 1998, in Lufkin and died July 25, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Billy Tom Vann
Graveside services for Billy Tom Vann, 76, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells. Billy was born May 11, 1945, and died Aug. 4, 2021 at Wells Nursing Home. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Vernon Williams Jr.
Services for Vernon Williams Jr., 48, of Corrigan, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the First Baptist Church in Corrigan. Interment will follow in Union Springs. Mr. Williams was born Sept. 6, 1972, in Lufkin and died July 24, 2021, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
