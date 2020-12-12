Neuville Miller
Services for Neuville Miller, 79, of Hudson were held Friday, December 11, 2020 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Chaplain Terri Maberry officiating.
Mr. Miller was born July 8, 1941 in Silsbee, Texas to the late Mary Frances (Woodard) and Othaneil Oglethorpe “Pete” Miller, and died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Miller had resided in Hudson for 40 years. He served in the U.S. Army and earned a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Texas A&M University in 1963 where he was in the Corps of Cadets. He was a CPA and retired from Temple Inland. Mr. Miller was an avid hunter and fisherman. He took great interest in our government and election process. Mr. Miller was a 32nd Degree Mason and Scottish Rite. He was a member of Lufkin First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Elda (Finklea) Miller of Hudson; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Scott Cintula of Hudson; son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Heather Miller of Hudson; grandsons, Christian Fant of Tyler, Mason Miller, Dantè Cintula, both of Hudson, and Samuel “Kole” Miller of Ferris; granddaughters, Rylee Miller of Ferris, Lainee Vandergriff of Hudson, and Autumn Vandergriff of Waco; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Otha Neil Miller; and sister, Nan Miller Cleveland.
Pallbearers were Christian Fant, Mason Miller, Kyle Miller, Dantè Cintula, Scott Cintula, and Juan Gonzales.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.