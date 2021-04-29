Mass of Christian Burial for the celebration of life for Doris Imelda White Sheffield will begin Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., preceded by Rosary at 10:30 a.m., at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Joe Kannampuzha officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Doris passed peacefully at her residence with family in Canyon Lake, Texas, the morning of April 20, 2021.
Doris was born October 4, 1931 to Ruth (Simmons) White and Thomas Louis White in DeQuincy, Louisiana, where her family has a long ancestral line. Yet, her family decided to move to Texas, where she graduated in Jasper, Texas in 1949. While living in Jasper, she worked in surgery at Joe Dickerson Hospital, where she met her future husband, J. Clyde Sheffield. They married September 12, 1950 and were married 57 years. She continued working in the medical field in Denton, Texas while Clyde was attending North Texas State University. Like most women of that time, she dedicated her life to being a devoted wife and mother, moving several times when her husband’s company transferred him. They moved to Houston, where their first son was born, then to Tyler, where their second son and first daughter were born, then to Corpus Christi, then finally transferred for the last time back to Houston, where their last two daughters were born. In 1981, Clyde retired from Shell Oil company to move to Lufkin to be closer to the family, where he later retired from Temple-Inland. They lived in Lufkin for 29 years, yet after losing her husband in 2007, she decided to move with her youngest daughter in late 2010, where she resided until God called her home.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was devoted to caring for her mother and instilled the compassion of serving others as God willed it. She was a devout and faithful Catholic Christian and instilled the tradition into our family unity. Having the family at home for family gatherings brought her so much joy. When the family came, she welcomed them with the love of homecooked meals, with everything from scratch. Depending on who was coming, she would make sure to cook their favorite dish; we all looked forward to that. We always would say, “she is the last of the generation of Southern hospitality”.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, J. Clyde Sheffield, Sr.; sons, James C. Sheffield, Jr. and Thomas Michael Sheffield; sister, H. Janet White Powell; brother, James LeRoy White; and daughter-in-law, Ellen Brubaker Sheffield Ables.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Virginia and husband Todd Hastings of Lufkin, Texas, Margaret Anne and husband Fred Hampton of Pollok, Texas, and Catherine Sheffield of Canyon Lake; daughters-in-law, Sherri Garner Sheffield and Lucelly Sheffield; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Katherine Bernise White Kellum and Mary H. White Gray; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cratin Sheffield, Steven Sheffield, Travis Smith, Blake Smith Sr., Thomas Beam, and Robert Beam.
Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Hampton, Todd Hastings, Jimmy Richards, Zane Sheffield, and Doug Russell.
A special thank you to the nurses at Hope Hospice and Home Instead caregivers for making the journey to her eternal peace for our mother so much easier.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.