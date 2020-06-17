Carlos Garcia
Services for Carlos Garcia, 20, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Carlos was born March 21, 2000, and died June 14, 2020, at his residence. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
James V. Poskey
Services for James V. Poskey, 82, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Poskey died June 16, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Frances Leola Taylor
Services for Frances Leola Taylor, 100, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Taylor died June 16, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
