Martha Francis Windsor
Please join us for a Celebration of Life in honor of Martha Francis Windsor. The service is to be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Denman Avenue Baptist Church Family Life Center, followed by snacks and mingling.
Martha was born March 25, 1931, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Albert and Seppie Weiss. She passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas.
Known to most as “Granny”, she was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She grew up on a dairy farm and learned the meaning of hard work at an early age. In high school, she was active in numerous school clubs and was a star player on the women’s basketball team. From those early days and throughout every stage of her life, she was fiercely independent, strong, and inspiring to everyone lucky enough to have known her.
Martha married Bill Windsor in February of 1950. They were married for forty-one years and had three children. Together, they owned and managed Windsor Food Center for thirty years. They modernized their grocery store, and it became a welcoming space for generations of customers. Martha was the definition of vigor and managed the store seven days a week while being a supportive, active mother. Martha was forever her children’s biggest fan, and her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was immense.
Martha was a devoted member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church. She had the most positive outlook on life and an unwavering belief in the power and strength of Jesus Christ’s love. She dedicated many years of her life to helping others and in service to her faith. She most loved spending time with family, visiting with church friends and hospice patients, baking for her cookie ministry, watching birds in her beautifully landscaped yard, and traveling. If you knew her, you know minding other people’s business was always a favorite pastime. She was larger than life with an unforgettable sense of humor. Her hilarious sayings kept us all in line and remain tokens of wisdom to pass down to our children. She was world-renowned for not holding back her opinion and had a knack for telling it like it was. We will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, and undying love. She was a true blessing that brought joy and laughter to all that knew her. We ask that you honor her by spending time with a friend or loved one and sharing wonderful Martha stories and the ways in which she touched your lives — preferably over a hot cup of coffee.
Although our hearts are heavy, we celebrate her life and find comfort that we will see her again in Heaven.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Susie Coffey and husband Kevin; daughter, Dana Windsor; son, Mike Windsor and wife Terry; grandchildren, Kevin Helton and wife Erin, Julie Dugie and husband Brandon, Jake Windsor and wife Stephanie; granddaughter-in-law, Callie Helton Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Audrey, a little girl on the way, and Emily; sister, Billie Thornton; sister, Joann Hill and husband Larry; special family, Oskarine Kegler; special friends, Patsy Meadows, Bob and Sue Waltman, David and LaNelle Vansau; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Seppie Weiss; former husbands, Bill Windsor and P.A. Vansau; and grandson, Kyle Helton.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Denman Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1351, Lufkin, Texas 75902 and/or The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.