Betty Marie Brown was born July 31, 1940 to Jay Self and Sadie Lee Holmes Self in Lufkin, TX. She was married to her husband Jack M. Brown who preceded her in death.
Betty accepted Christ at an early age and served the Lord faithfully. After graduating from Dunbar High School, Betty attended Prairie View A&M University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She furthered her education by attending the University of Houston and received her Masters Degree in Nursing.
Early in her professional career, Betty had the opportunity to work with the famed Heart Surgeon, Dr. Michael DeBakey, while working at Methodist Hospital in the emergency and ICU units. She also worked at Ben Taub Hospital and the Community Hospital on Homestead. She also worked for the Houston ISD as a school nurse and helped train the next generation of upcoming nurses at Houston Community College. Betty participated in many community activities and events. She assisted the Wheatley High School Drill Team by creating amazing outfits to dazzle their performances. As an active member of the Fifth Ward Church of Christ, she traveled with the church camp groups providing nursing assistance and helped coordinate Ladies Day Programs. Betty shared her creative talents, seamstress abilities, and feisty spirit generously with others.
Preceding her in death were her father (Jay), Mother (Sadie) and Sister (Joyce). Betty Marie Brown leaves to cherish her memory her son Kori Brown (Aleasha), sister Betty Easley (Anthony); brothers, James Self and Kenneth Self (Andra), grandchildren Kameron M., Kyndell M., Alyessea G, and nieces, Angela Hayes (Sam), Andrea Walker, and Tiffany Gopito (Terdai); nephews Jamar Stanton and Jonathan Self, and a host of grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins relatives, and special friends Billy Wood, Pauline Skinner, and Lee Jones.
While working with several renowned medical researchers, Betty decided early in her career to donate her remains to research at the Baylor Medical Institute.
Memorial Service on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1:00 pm; Central Church of Christ; 711 N Second Street; Lufkin, TX.
