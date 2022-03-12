Graveside services for Marion Roy Redd, 64, of Pollok will be held Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Sand Flat Cemetery with Brother Joel Woods officiating.
Mr. Redd was born April 24, 1957 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Dorothy Nell (Rhoudes) and Marion Thomas Redd, and died Thursday, March 10, 2022 at his residence.
Marion was a logger and rancher. He was a hardworking man, always putting his family’s needs first. In his free time he enjoyed fishing and trail riding with his wife, Kathy. His grandchildren were the light of his life — he truly loved being a grandpa.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Kathy Redd of Pollok; daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and David Grigson of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Levy and Sue Redd of Pollok; grandsons, Jadon Grigson, Chad Redd, Tyler Redd; brothers, Lewis Redd of Pollok, John Redd of Wells; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Thomas Redd and Raymond Redd.
Pallbearers will be Jim Randall Bell, Raymond Bell, Kevin Williams, Jason Shumaker, Bill Conner, and Billy Ray Conner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jadon Grigson, Chad Redd, Tyler Redd and David Grigson.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
