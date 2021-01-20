Memorial services for Allie Dora Fulton, 95, of Diboll will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Jacob Higgs officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Fulton was born December 15, 1925 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Dora (Carswell) and Samuel Farrell, and died Monday, January 4, 2021 in Conroe.
Mrs. Fulton was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. She and her husband were some of the founding members of Trinity Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and loved to bake.
Survivors include her sons, William Michael “Mike” Fulton and Jerry Fulton, both of Lufkin; four grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, W.A. Fulton; and son, Gregg Fulton.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
