Services for Joy Walters Huckabay, 92, of Houston (formerly of Lufkin), will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, with interment following in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Saturday.
Mrs. Huckabay was born March 27, 1929 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late May (White) and John Sidney Walters. She passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 in a Houston hospital.
Mrs. Huckabay was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved to travel, especially RVing, and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Lufkin, a member of the Lufkin Chapter #382 Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Ladies of the Oriental Shrine of North America.
Survivors include her son, James Huckabay of Houston; grandchildren, Rachael Huckabay, Arwen Huckabay and husband Josh, and Christopher Reed, all of Houston; and son-in-law, Eldon Reed of Houston.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Huckabay was preceded in death by her husband, Peyton Huckabay; daughter, Donna Reed; and great-granddaughter, Xaria Henry-Reed.
Memorial contributions in in Mrs. Huckabay’s memory may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 815 Market Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
