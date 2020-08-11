Graveside services with military honors for William K. “Bill” Jordan, 79, of Crosby will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Newman Cemetery with Brother Robin Butler officiating.
Mr. Jordan was born April 28, 1941 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Opal (Fridelle) and William Albert Jordan, and died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Jordan owned and operated multiple trucking companies. Heavy equipment and trucking were a very big part of his life. He loved fast cars and collected guns and knives. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys Fan, even naming his son after them. Mr. Jordan proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of First Baptist Church of Crosby.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Betty Jordan of Crosby; daughters, Diedre Ballard and husband Johnny, Tessa Brisher, all of Crosby, Missy Dever and husband William of Katy; sons, Dallas Jordan of Dallas, Joshua Jordan of Franklin; grandchildren, Taylor Campbell, Kyle Brown, Brandon Ballard, Bryan Ballard, Dana Ballard, all of Crosby, Jackson Dever, Lincoln Dever, both of Katy, Emma Jordan, of Franklin; great-grandchildren, Kinlee Ballard, Kase Ballard, Beaux Ballard, Harley Ballard, all of Crosby; his faithful companions, Sweety and Spike; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be William Dever, Johnny Ballard, Kyle Brown, Dallas Jordan, Joshua Jordan, and Taylor Campbell.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Crosby, 615 Runneburg Road, Crosby, Texas 77532.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
