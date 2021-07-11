Services for Aurelio Ysmael Malpica, 10 months old, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at All Families Mortuary Center in Lufkin. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Aurelio was born Aug. 28, 2020, and died July 3, 2021.
