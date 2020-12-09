A Celebration of Life graveside service for Mary Beth Burton Shook, 67, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Largent Cemetery in Hudson with Tim Stewart officiating.
Mary Beth was born August 8, 1953 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mary K. (Heard) and Curtis Robert Burton, Sr., and passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mary Beth was a fun-loving, joyful woman to the very end, even during a long-fought battle with diabetes and the many complications that came with it. She was a member of the Congregation Beth Simcha Messianic Synagogue. She was loved by many who knew her and will be missed by all. In honor of her fun-loving spirit and happy nature we will celebrate her life.
Survivors include her husband, Allen Shook of Lufkin; brother, Curtis R. Burton, Jr. and wife Debra; sister, Linda R. Burton Pflughoft and husband David; also known as her other sister and best friend, Donna Grimes; and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, many friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.